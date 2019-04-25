Today we are going to be looking at verbs in Japanese as well as using the を WO particle. This lesson will be split up into 4 separate sections.

The Vocab The Grammar Sentences Summary

So without further ado let’s get stuck into the vocabulary for today,



きょう Kyou – Today

する Suru – To do

べんきょうするBenkyou Suru – To Study

くる Kuru – To Come

あるく Aruku – To walk

のむ Nomu – To Drink

たべる Taberu – To Eat

みる Miru – To See

よむ Yomu – To Read

かく Kaku – To Write

All Japanese verbs in their dictionary forms end in an Uう sound .Japanese verbs are divided into three groups based on the last syllable.They are split into 3 groups because when you change them into different forms like past, continuous, masu etc they all of set rules

The 3 groups are as follows

Group 1: IRU/ERU Verbs – Verbs that end in IRU いるand ERUえる

みる Miru

たべる Taberu



Group 2 : end with syllables ku (く), gu (ぐ), su (す), mu (む), nu (ぬ), bu (ぶ), u (う), tsu (つ), or ru (る).

あるく Aruku

のむ Nomu



Group 3: Is made up of only 2 verbs, Suruする and Kuru くる



There are a few exceptions but nothing to worry about for now. We will look into changing forms in the later lessons, but this is just to make you aware. For today we will be using verbs in their dictionary form.



Now the particle most commonly associated with verbs is を WO. The particle “wo” (or “o”) marks the direct object of a Japanese sentence. It’s what is done to an object or person so essentially it marks an action.



For example

本を勉強する。

ほんをべんきょうする。

HON WO BENKYOU SURU

Study a book



The をWO particle is marking what is being studied in this situation, The book is being studied.

新聞を読む

しんぶんをよむ

SHINBUN WO YOMU

Read a news paper



The をWO particle is marking what is being read in this situation, the newspaper is being read.

So now lets take a look at some sentences to make sure we really understand how to use this particle along with the verbs.

Now Check our particle Japanese lesson.

水を飲む

みずをのむ

Mizu wo nomu

Drink water

パンを食べる

パンをたべる

Pan wo taberu

Eat bread

テレビを見る

テレビをみる

Terebi wo miru

Watch tv

ぼくの本を読む

わたしのほんをよむ

Watashi no hon wo yomu

Read my book

ブログを書く

ブログをかく

Burogu wo kaku

Write a blog

So great job guys, lets have a look at the summary for today.Try to remember the vocab for today:

きょう Kyou – Today

する Suru – To do

べんきょうするBenkyou Suru – To Study

くる Kuru – To Come

あるく Aruku – To walk

のむ Nomu – To Drink

たべる Taberu – To Eat

みる Miru – To See

よむ Yomu – To Read

かく Kaku – To Write ﻿



There are 3 verb groups that you should keep in mind for later lessons

U VERBS

Iru and Eru VERBS

Suru and Kuru VERBS

Now the particle most commonly associated with verbs is を WO. The particle “wo” (or “o”) marks the direct object of a Japanese sentence. It’s what is done to an object or person so essentially it marks an action.

Okay guys hope you enjoyed todays lesson and have a great day.