Today we are going to be looking at verbs in Japanese as well as using the を WO particle. This lesson will be split up into 4 separate sections.
- The Vocab
- The Grammar
- Sentences
- Summary
So without further ado let’s get stuck into the vocabulary for today,
きょう Kyou – Today
する Suru – To do
べんきょうするBenkyou Suru – To Study
くる Kuru – To Come
あるく Aruku – To walk
のむ Nomu – To Drink
たべる Taberu – To Eat
みる Miru – To See
よむ Yomu – To Read
かく Kaku – To Write
All Japanese verbs in their dictionary forms end in an Uう sound .Japanese verbs are divided into three groups based on the last syllable.They are split into 3 groups because when you change them into different forms like past, continuous, masu etc they all of set rules
The 3 groups are as follows
Contents
- 1 Group 1: IRU/ERU Verbs – Verbs that end in IRU いるand ERUえる
- 2 Group 2 : end with syllables ku (く), gu (ぐ), su (す), mu (む), nu (ぬ), bu (ぶ), u (う), tsu (つ), or ru (る).
- 3 Group 3: Is made up of only 2 verbs, Suruする and Kuru くる
Group 1: IRU/ERU Verbs – Verbs that end in IRU いるand ERUえる
みる Miru
たべる Taberu
Group 2 : end with syllables ku (く), gu (ぐ), su (す), mu (む), nu (ぬ), bu (ぶ), u (う), tsu (つ), or ru (る).
あるく Aruku
のむ Nomu
Group 3: Is made up of only 2 verbs, Suruする and Kuru くる
There are a few exceptions but nothing to worry about for now. We will look into changing forms in the later lessons, but this is just to make you aware. For today we will be using verbs in their dictionary form.
Now the particle most commonly associated with verbs is を WO. The particle “wo” (or “o”) marks the direct object of a Japanese sentence. It’s what is done to an object or person so essentially it marks an action.
For example
本を勉強する。
ほんをべんきょうする。
HON WO BENKYOU SURU
Study a book
The をWO particle is marking what is being studied in this situation, The book is being studied.
新聞を読む
しんぶんをよむ
SHINBUN WO YOMU
Read a news paper
The をWO particle is marking what is being read in this situation, the newspaper is being read.
So now lets take a look at some sentences to make sure we really understand how to use this particle along with the verbs.
水を飲む
みずをのむ
Mizu wo nomu
Drink water
パンを食べる
パンをたべる
Pan wo taberu
Eat bread
テレビを見る
テレビをみる
Terebi wo miru
Watch tv
ぼくの本を読む
わたしのほんをよむ
Watashi no hon wo yomu
Read my book
ブログを書く
ブログをかく
Burogu wo kaku
Write a blog
So great job guys, lets have a look at the summary for today.Try to remember the vocab for today:
Okay guys hope you enjoyed todays lesson and have a great day.