Male and female Japanese: How males and females speak differently in Japanese : In speech there are subtle differences between the spoken language of both men and women. Whether it’s certain vocabulary choices, sentence patterns or the use of particles, natives of a language can pick this up very easily.

Today we are going to look at these differences in Japanese. Be it male or female, this online Japanese lesson will give you some real insight into how to use to right, gender specific, Japanese and not end up sounding to manly or too womanly. Let’s dive in and start learning everyone!

How females speak in Japanese

Onnarashii, 女らしい, which means, Ladylike or “like a lady” is the perfect word to describe how most Japanese women speak. Women in Japanese firstly tend to speak with a much higher pitch and tone, much like most of the world.

Generally, women tend to be much more polite in Japanese as opposed to males who are more direct and straight to the point. We are now going to look and break down some specific grammar and vocabulary features used by females in Japan.

〜のよ (~no yo).

This can definitely make you sound feminine Japanese and is used by women throughout Japane. If you use this after a na-adjective you can add a “na” before “no yo” too.

~かしら (~kashira)

This sentence ending comes from ”か知らない” which has the same connotations as な in Japanese. It is extremely 女らしい and you would never catch a male using this expression. Only perhaps if he was fooling around.

〜の

The “no” particle can be used instead of か to change a sentence into a question and it can also be used as an exclamatory. The use of this is definitely leans more towards the female side as it somewhat softens the sentence.

〜ね (~ne)

Women tend to use this more than men and especially lengthen it to ねええ. I’m sure males can get away with using this too but they should maybe stick with the shortened version.

Women often drop the coupla “da” and use “wa” and “na” to end their sentences. If you are a guy this is definitely something you want to try and avoid. Rather than pronouns such as “ore” and “omae” women tend to use pronouns such as “watashi” and “atashi”.

Women also more frequently use honorific prefixes such as “O” and “Go”. I guess it could be said that women are just more polite in general? I’ll leave that to your interpretation.

How males speak in Japanese.

So just like with lady like speech there is also manly ways to speak, or as the Japanese say, otokorashii 男らしい. In general, the way men speak is less polite, shorter and snappier.

One of the biggest things to pick up on with male speech is the sentence ender “da”. Males often use “da” instead of “desu” as it is much more informal and cool.

In Japanese, males often use the pronouns “お前” Omae and “俺” Ore. They could be thought of as quite rough and aggressive however when used between friends they are actually quite endearing.

Males often change い adjectives to an ええ sound. So instead of たかい they will say たけええ. This is heard often in anime by the boisterous male protagonists. You will also hear the use of あいつ and こいつ to mean “this and that person”.

ぞ and ぜ are used by males in Japanese speech to add emphasis to the end of their sentences and they will also use な much more than ね。

How can I learn to speak like this?

Well in all honesty, this is certainly confusing to grasp at first. The best way to start speaking the way your gender speaks is to become conscious of it. Try taking some of your sentences and turning them into more male or female-like sentences. Listen to more casual and informal conversations as this is where these types of speaking patterns will really become apparent. You should talk with friends and try to shadow them.

To really integrate into Japanese society you should spend time around people your age too. It’s not just about gender as age plays a big part in the use of speech too.

Well guys, that brings our online Japanese lesson to an end. We hope you enjoyed learning about the differences of male and female speech in Japanese and hope you learnt a lot from todays lesson. If you have any more content ideas that you would like us to cover then please let us know.

Have an amazing day and see you in the next lesson.

