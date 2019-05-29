Study in Kyoto, Japan!

Kyoto is the old capital of Japan and is best known for being the center of traditional Japanese culture. It’s history stretches back more than 1,200 years.

Those of you who are interested in Japan for predominantly for its history and traditional food, architecture, dress and so on might enjoy living in Kyoto the best.

There are over 2,000 shrines and temples to explore and classified as World Heritage Sites.



Although a city, Kyoto has a very different atmosphere to Osaka, Tokyo, Yokohama etc. There are not many tall buildings to be found, but plenty of things to do nonetheless.

In addition, you may find the cost of living in Kyoto to be considerably lower than somewhere in the Kanto region.



Kyoto’s climate has 4 distinct seasons— a cold winter, hot and humid summer, and moderate spring and fall. Travelers from all around the world flock to Kyoto every year to observe its beautiful scenery from autumnal foliage, to Sakura blossoms in spring, to the light snow in winter and lush greenery of summer.



Kyoto University



One of Japan’s top schools, this prestigious institution boasts of numerous statistics. Those fortunate to graduate from here will most likely experience a relatively successful job hunting season with all major Japanese countries interested in you due to the esteem your school name holds.



Kyoto university has nine Nobel Laureates and is famous for its research facilities.



The university has many different study options and most likely would be able to accommodate you based on your current circumstance.



Foreign exchange for 6 months, 1 year, or research student programs are available if you are already currently enrolled in a university in your home country.



Those studying at Kyoto University in English will still have the opportunity to still learn the local language with supplementary, free of charge Japanese language courses provided by the university.



The university’s tuition rate is low for Japan because it is a public university funded by the government. Undergraduate and graduate yearly tuition is 535,800 Japanese yen, while law school students must pay 804,000 Japanese yen.



Those who may have difficulty paying tuition or even living expenses are eligible to apply to the various scholarships, government grants and other financial aid available to international students.



There is an International Education and Student Mobility Division at Kyoto University to provide assistance with various aspects of student life and cooperation with organizations related to international. Relations within and outside of the university. If you ever have a problem while abroad in Japan you won’t have to worry because the student office will be there to guide you.



As far as health is concerned, all residents in Japan must pay for national health insurance. The university carries out annual health checkups for every student and has a health clinic at a reduced cost to other hospitals to which you can go if you have a health concern.



Kyoto university has a selective list of all-English taught degree programs offered in various faculties on top of their Japanese taught programs. Those of you who are not yet strong in Japanese language capability are advised to take advantage of the following English taught programs, which are hard to come by in most Japanese universities.



Undergraduate Programs

Engineering Undergraduate International Course of Civil Engineering



Graduate Programs

Economics International Graduate Program for East Asia Sustainable Economic Development Studies

Engineering International course in Management of Civil Infrastructure in the Department of Civil and Earth Resources Engineering International Course in Urban and Regional Development in the Department of Urban Management Integrated Engineering Course, Human Security Engineering Field

Agriculture Special Course in Agricultural Science— For the Global Future of Life, Food and the Environment

Energy Science International Energy Science Course

Informatics International Course in Intelligence Science and Technology International Course in Social Informatics International Course in Communications and Computer Engineering

Bio studies, Medicine Global Frontier in Life Science Program

Global Environmental Studies International Environmental Management

Science (Primate Research Institute) International Course in Primatology and Wildlife Research

Management International Project Management Course



