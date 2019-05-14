These are just some of the cool sentences we are going to learn today, all in the past tense.

Today we are going to be looking creating sentences in the past tense as well as

This lesson will be split up into 4 separate sections.

How to use past tense in Japanese

The Vocab

The Grammar

Sentences

Summary

The Vocabulary

せんしゅう Senshuu – Last week

きょねん Kyonen – Last Year

せんげつ Sengetsu – Last Month

とぶ Tobu – To Fly

ころす Korosu – To Kill

およぐ Oyogu – To Swim

まつ Matsu – To wait

いう Iu – To say

すわる Suwaru – To sit

おどる Odoru – To dance

So first we are going to look at turning a simple “am” or “is” sentence into a “was” sentence.

So first you need to remember that

Desu です – becomes – Deshita でした

Da だ – becomes – だった

Let’s take a look at a sentence example.

This is my pen

Kore wa boku no pen desu

これは僕のペンです

This was my Pen

Kore wa boku no pen deshita

これは僕のペンでした

Shota Sensei is a friend

Shouta sensei wa tomodachi da

しょうた先生は友達だ

Shota sensei was a friend.

Shouta sensei wa tomodachi datta

しょうた先生は友達だった

The Grammar

So its really easy to turn is and am sentences into past.

However, it’s not so easy to turn verbs into past tense. Lets try and tackle this now. So as you may remember from the last lesson, Japanese verbs are split into 3 groups.

Group 1 : IRU/ERU Verbs – Verbs that end in IRU いるand ERUえる

Group 2 : Verbs in group 2 end with syllables ku (く), gu (ぐ), su (す), mu (む), nu (ぬ), bu (ぶ), u (う), tsu (つ), or ru (る). ﻿

Group 3 : Is made up of only 2 verbs, Suruする and Kuru くる

So depending on the group, the verb will conjugate differently into the past form. All duictionary form past verbs end with an “A” sounds so be mindful of this

We will start with the easiest group, group 1 – Iru + Eru verbs

To change this groupt to past tense all you do is take off the “ru” and add “ta

(Eat) Taberu becomes (Ate) Tabeta

(See) Miru becomes (Saw) Mita

It’s that easy. However group 2 is much more difficult so we will come back to that and move to group 3 – suru and kuru

(Do) Suru becomes (Did) Shita

(Come) Kuru becomes (Came) Kita

For this group you only have to remember these 2 verbs, these guys are the exceptions.

Now onto group 2. As you know the endings are made up of many different U characters:

ku (く), gu (ぐ), su (す), mu (む), nu (ぬ), bu (ぶ), u (う), tsu (つ), ru (る).

Each of these characters have their own rules that you have to remember,

ku (く) becomes ita (いた) eg - kiku – kiita = asked

gu (ぐ) becomes ida (いだ) eg – oyogu – Oyoida = swam

su (す) becomes shita (した) eg - korosu – Koroshita = killed

mu (む) becomes nda (んだ) eg - nomu – nonda = drank

nu (ぬ) becomes nda (んだ) eg – shinu – shinda = died

bu (ぶ) becomes nda (んだ) eg – tobu – tonda = flew

u (う) becomes tta (った) eg – kau – katta = bought

tsu (つ) becomes tta (った) eg – matsu – matta = waited

ru (る) becomes tta (った) eg – suwaru – suwatta = Sat

Sentences

Once you get used to these endings it does get easy and almost automatic, my advice is to write lists of the verbs you know and try and conjugate them into the past. The more you do it, the better you get.

So now lets take a look at some sentences to make sure we really understand how to use past sentences.

先週、リンゴを食べた

せんしゅう、リンゴをたべた

Last week I ate an apple

せんしゅう、かのじょとおどった

先月、彼女と踊った

Last month I danced with my girlfriend

きょねん、ぼくはいぬだった

去年、僕は犬だった

Last year I was a dog

きのう、にほんごをべんきょうした

昨日、日本語を勉強した

I studied Japanese yesterday

ほんをかいた

本を書いた

I wrote a book

lets have a look at the summary for today.

In standard is/ am sentences

Desu です – becomes – Deshita でした

Da だ – becomes – だった

To make was sentences

Depending on each verb group the ending of the verb conjugates differently

Make sure to practice writing out as many verbs as you can and conjugate them on paper or in your head.

Okay guys hope you enjoyed todays lesson and have a great day.