Kyushu is one of Japan’s four islands, southernmost and smaller than Honshu and Hokkaido yet larger than Shikoku. The largest cities are Fukuoka and Kitakyushu. Due to being the most southern island it is more warm than Honshu and Hokkaido. Inside of Kyushu there are the prefectures: Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Oita, Kumamoto, Miyazaki, and Kagoshima. The Islands of Okinawa are also considered to be part of Kyushu being grouped with Kagoshima prefecture.

Graduate and Undergraduate schools in Fukuoka, Kyushu Japan



Students wanting to live and study in Japan who aren’t too fond of big city living they would encounter in Tokyo or even Osaka may find themselves appreciating a more slow paced, affordable and less crowded city to live in. Especially those who enjoy going to the beach in summer, warm weather, hiking or other outdoorsy activities would be well suited towards life in Kyushu.

This article will introduce you to different school programs you can study through in Fukuoka, Kyushu, Japan.



Kyushu University

Kyushu University located in Fukuoka city, is the largest city in Kyushu with a population of 1.5 million and a mild, comfortable climate. Fukuoka offers a nice balance of old with new, and urban convenience with nature, being ranked as the 12th most livable city in the world (Monocle Magazine Quality of Life Survey, June 2015).



Kyushu university has a student population of 19,308 as of 2015 with 10% being international students. This school is most famous for its medical and science departments.



Tuition is 133,950 Japanese yen per semester for international undergraduate programs, half the fee for Japanese undergraduate programs.

Graduate program tuition is K267,900 Japanese yen per semester with exceptions.



The cost of living in Fukuoka is estimated to be around 80,000 to 120,000 yen per month, lower than Tokyo or Osaka. The university offers dormitory accommodation on and around campus with affordable rent costing around 6,000 to 18,500 yen per month (utilities not included). There is also an International Student and Researcher support Center to assist in the process of finding an apartment.



The following programs are available to international students as degrees taught entirely in English. This is a great option for those who aren’t strong enough in Japanese language yet.



Graduate Schools List

Humanities

Integrated Sciences for Global Society

Human-Environment Studies

Law

Economics

Sciences

Mathematics

Systems Life Sciences

Medical Sciences

Health Sciences

Dental Science

Pharmaceutical Science

Engineering

Design

Information Science and Electrical Engineering

Engineering Sciences

Bio-resource and Bioenvironmental Sciences

Integrated Frontier Sciences

Undergraduate programs

School of Engineering Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences Applied Chemistry Civil Engineering Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

Bio-resource and Bioenvironment

2. Fukuoka University



Fukuoka University, located in Fukuoka, Kyushu has formed cooperation agreements with universities all around the world for exchange in order to produce graduation with an understanding of different cultures and participate in global society.



This means that you can study abroad at Fukuoka University for 1 year, a semester, short term, or participate in a language program lasting a couple weeks only. The university is able to waive tuition fees and give grants for overseas studies to its students.



Other than study abroad, you can also enroll as a regular full term student at Fukuoka University, but you must pass their entrance exam and therefore have a strong command for Japanese language. The large majority of classes required would be in Japanese, so it isn’t advisable to enroll unless you have a JPLT score of N2 and above.



Those studying at Fukuoka University can find accommodation at the International House which has a self-catering residence hall and a multipurpose activity center. Here both international and Japanese students stay and give the chance for connections through international exchange, with a ratio of 40 spots for foreign students and 60 for Japanese. There are common lounges, internet corners, kitchen dining room, and laundry room on each floor. In the activity center there is extra accommodation for short stays and a large meeting room.



For undergraduate students, the annual tuition ranges between 840,000 and 8,600,000 Japanese yen depending on your major. For graduate students, the annual tuition ranges from 520,000 to 770,000 Japanese Yen. There are scholarships and financial assistance available to a great number of students.



The university has the following faculties established from which you may take classes:



Undergraduate faculties

General Education Foreign Language Health and Physical Education Humanities Social Science Natural Science

Humanities Culture History Japanese Language and Literature English French Education and Clinical Psychology German East Asian Studies

Law Jurisprudence Business Law

Economics General Economics Industrial Economics

Commerce General Commerce Business Management International Trade

Science Applied Mathematics Applied Physics Chemistry Earth System Science Social Mathematics Information Technology Institute Nanoscience Institute

Engineering Mechanical Engineering Electronics Engineering and Computer Science Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering Chemical Engineering Architecture

Medicine Nursing General Medicine

Pharmaceutical Science Pharmaceutics

Sports and Health Science Sports Science Health and Exercise Science



Graduate Schools

Humanities History English Language and Literature French Language and Literature Education and Clinical Psychology Japanese Language and Literature German Language and Literature Socio-Cultural Studies

Law Public Law Civil and Criminal Law

Economics

Commerce

Science Applied Mathematics Chemistry Applied Physics Earth System Science

Engineering Mechanical Engineering Electronics Engineering and Computer Science Architecture and Civil Engineering Energy and Environment Systems Electrical Engineering Chemical Engineering Recycling and Eco-technology Information and Control Systems

Medical Science Human Biology Pathomorphology Social Medicine and Environmental Health Nursing Science Regulatory Biology Pathological Biodynamics Frontier Medical Sciences

Pharmaceutical Science Pharmaceutical Health Pharmaceutical Science

Sports and Health Science

Legal Practice (Law School)