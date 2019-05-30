In the previous article we have explained that for foreigners to study in Japan the most popular way is to get in a “Japanese language school” before going in a “undergraduate school” or “vocational school”.

This article will explain the points we need to be careful when choosing a Japanese language school and the characteristics of it. Needless to mention, the precise information of each schools are different so please check them by doing a research by yourself by searching the website or asking for documents from schools. This article summarizes the basic information for Japanese language schools.

→Information on Japnaese language school



5 things to be careful picking a “Japanese language school”

1. Entrance Qualification

Basically most schools require you to finish “at least a 12 year programme or at the same level of this”※. Therefore, students who have graduated high school or is going to graduate high school can apply. Other thing a school can require is to have passed the N5 level or higher of the JLPT exam. In this case, you will need to pass the exam by the date you need to hand in all the document to the Japanese language school.



→For people who want to learn Japanese cheaply in your own country



※For countries like the Philippines and Malaysia do not have a 12 year programme so there is a possibility to be qualified to enter a school or enter a course only for people for these kind of countries.



2. Tuition Fees and Scholarship

It varies between schools but the fee including tuition fee and entrance fee is around 700000 yen per year (※approximately 6440 USD). Japanese language schools usually have a two year course and in that case it will cost around 1400000 yen (※approximately 12880 USD). There is also one year course, one year and three months course, one and a half year course, and one and nine months course depending on the school.



There are schools that provide scholarships but many of them do not. However, Japan Student Services Organization and other organizations provide scholarships. To get these if there is a need to check if your school is qualified for the scholarships. These are the two points you need to be careful.



Most of the scholarships can be applied only after the student enters school

There are different standards according to your language school

It is very difficult to know that you will get scholarships before entering the school. You will need to prepare an enough money to study and apply for the scholarships after you enter a school. Also, if you are applying from a Japanese language school there are different standards for students to be able to apply for scholarships. For example, there are schools that require you to be “never absent” to class. Therefore, even if you are expecting to get a scholarship there are cases you cannot get any so there is a need to have extra money before coming to Japan.



Nevertheless, if you really want to study in Japan even though you do not have enough money, there is a programme called the “Government Scholarship Study Abroad System” provided by the Japanese government. If you pass the difficult assessment by the government you will get these treatments.



Programme of Japanese language school (one year) + University (4 years)

The tuition fees for the Japanese language school and university will be all covered bu the government

Life support 117000 yen (※ approximately 1076 USD) every month.

For this programme you can study for free and even get a life support so it is very popular. You will need a lot of preparation since you can pass after half year from your application. You can apply at the Japanese embassy in your country. It is very difficult but please challenge if you are thinking of coming to study!



※We calculated using the currency rate in 2019年1月 which was 1 yen=0.0092 USD

3. Required Documents

To study in a Japanese language school you will need to prepare a bunch of documents. There are documents that the student needs to prepare and documents that the people who are going to financially support you need to prepare (ex. your parents).

Usually the documents should be able to be downloaded from the school website but if you cannot you will need to contact the Japanese language school or get it from an agency.



Documents that the student needs to prepre

Application form Resume Why you want to enter Situation that provides information on your relatives 4×3 id photo4cm*3cm Proof of graduation of your final education Grades of your final education Proof of Japanese level and that you learned Japanese Copy of passport Medical certificate Documents that the financial supporter needs to prepare

Documents that the financial supporter needs to prepare

Expenses papers Proof of your own work Proof of your income Certificate of deposit balance Copy of passbook Copy of id Relative certificate

The student’s level and the reason why you want to apply is important but that the financial supporter has enough money to prepare for your study in Japan is an important point as well.



4. Do you need a broker

Usually because the Japanese language school and your country you live in is far a broker is used. The broker is often not Japanese since the Japanese language schools do not have offices all over the world.



Some brokers are good but there are many bad brokers as well. Recently in Japan, there are many students claiming that what the broker said was different from what they get in the Japanese language school.



For instance, brokers usually say to students that “even if the tuition fee is expensive you can pay by working as a part timer in Japan” but working visas in Japan only allow foreigners to work until 28 hours per week. This situation is creating more students that get out of the language school to make more money and become illegal stayers after the visa expires.



If you are worried of something it is important to contact someone that has studied in Japan from your country or contact the language school. There are many communities you can find on platforms such as Facebook so you can gather information easily.

5. Any other things to be aware of?

We have explained the important points that you must be aware of but there are a few other points you need to know.



The location of the Japanese language school that you are entering or you are thinking of entering and the life expenses

If the Japanese language school that you are entering or you are thinking of entering has a dorm or not and what kind of dorm they have

The past performance ofJapanese language school that you are entering or you are thinking of entering

In Japan the life expenses differs drastically between city and suburb so it is important to know which part of Japan you are studying at and know the average amount of life expenses in each places. In addition you will need to know the fee for the dorm provided by the school.

The dorm is usually cheaper than finding a place to live by yourself but there are schools that do not provide dorms or the dorm can be full. Also, we have heard some people saying that the dorm was not a good place for them because they did not do a good research on their dorm before moving in. Thus, we strongly recommend to gather information on where you are going to move in.



Many of the students who have studied in a Japanese language school enter a “university” or “vocational school”. In that case if the level of your Japanese language school was low there could be a chance of you not being able to get in a “university” or “vocational school”. In contrast, there are some language schools that allow you to get in a “university” or “vocational school” by endorsing you. Knowing on the passing rates of the JLPT of the students or the education continuance rate in the language school is important!



Conclusion

How was the article? Many brokers are used to study in Japan so if you have read this article try not using them and try doing research by yourself to get in a Japanese language school in order for you to make your dream come true!

Study in Japan ?

=✂Japanese====================================✂=

「日本語学校」を選ぶ気をつけたいこと5つのこと



以前の記事でも紹介しましたが、外国人の方が日本へ留学する最も一般的な方法は「日本語学校」を経由して「大学」や「専門学校」に入学することです。今回は、その「日本語学校」への留学する際の注意点や特性について説明したいと思います。もちろん、細かい情報はそれぞれの日本語学校によって異なるため、詳細を知りたい方は学校のウェブサイトを検索したり、学校の資料を取り寄せたりして調べてみて下さい。ここでは、一般的な日本語学校についての概略を説明します。



→日本語学校の情報はこちら

1. 入学資格は？

基本的には、「12年課程修了以上及びこれと同等のレベルの者」という条件を必須にしているところがほとんどです※。そのため高校卒業(見込み)以上の方が、目指すことになります。他に多い入学資格では、「日本語能力試験(JLPT)」のN5以上があります。この場合、書類を日本語学校に提出するまでに受験・合格して証明書を保持しておく必要があります。



→母国で安く日本語を学習したい方はこちら



※フィリピンやマーレシアのような「中等教育課程修了まで12年を要しない国」の場合は、修了者の入学が認められたり、彼ら専用のコースがあることもあります。

2. 学費は？奨学金は？

学校によって異なりますが、入学金合わせて年間700,000円(※約6,440米ドル)程度です。日本語学校は2年コースが多いため、その場合は1,400,000円(※約12,880米ドル)程度かかる計算となります。他に、四半期ごとに、1年コース、1年3ヶ月コース、1年半コース、1年9ヶ月コースがあることが多いです。



奨学金を独自に設けている日本語学校もありますが、ないことの方が多いようです。しかし、日本学生支援機構や各種団体が提供している奨学金があるため、入学する学校がその資格を持っていれば奨学金をもらうことができる可能性があります。ここで注意しなくてはいけないことが以下の二点です。



入学してから申請し、審査後に受け取る奨学金がほとんど

日本語学校によっては、その学校独自の基準がある

つまり、入学前からある程度奨学金を期待して入学することは非常に困難です。自身でまとまった留学費用を準備して、日本語学校に留学してから申請する必要があります。

また、日本語学校から申請する場合、「欠席なし」などの学校独自の規定がある場合があります。そのため、最初から奨学金を当てにしていても、不慮の事態によっては奨学金を受け取ることができない状況もありえるので注意が必要です。



しかし、どうしてもお金がないが日本に留学したい方のために、日本政府が準備した「文部科学省 国費留学制度」という素晴らしいプログラムがあります。日本政府が設定した厳しい審査を通過すると、以下の特別待遇を受けて日本へ留学することができます。



日本語学校(1年間)+大学(4年間)の計5年間のプログラム

日本語学校と大学の学費は日本政府が負担

生活手当約117,000円(※約1,076米ドル)が毎月支給される

このプログラムは、学費がタダで、かつ生活費用も支給されるので非常に人気の高いプログラムとなっています。また、申請から許可が出るまでに半年以上時間がかかるため、多くの準備が必要です。母国の日本大使館から申請することができます。非常に難しいですが、日本の留学を志望する方はぜひチャレンジしてください！



※2019年1月の円ドルの為替レートを参考とし、1円=0.0092米ドルで計算しました。

3. 提出書類

日本語学校へ留学する際には、非常に多くの書類が必要です。留学を希望する本人が準備するものと、「経費支弁者(=経費を支払う人で、親や親族)」が準備するものがあります。基本的には、志望する学校のwebサイトからダウンロードすることができますが、できない場合は、日本語学校から取り寄せるか日本語学校紹介業者からもらう必要があります。



・本人が準備する書類

入学願書 履歴書 志望理由書 親族現況書 4cm*3cmの証明写真 最終学歴の卒業証明書のコピー 最終学歴の成績証明書のコピー 日本語能力/学習履歴の証明書 パスポートのコピー 健康診断書



・経費支弁者が準備する書類

経費支弁書 在職証明書 収入証明書 預金残高証明書 通帳のコピー 身分証明証のコピー 親族証明書

留学を志望する学生の能力や志望理由はもちろんですが、経費支弁者が日本語学校が提示する学費を十分に支払う能力があるかどうかを問うことが重要なポイントです。



4. 仲介業者は必要？

日本語学校と、日本への留学を志望する学生は日本と母国で離れているため、通常仲介業者が間で仲を取り持つことが多いです。日本語学校は世界に事務所を持っているわけではないので、現地の仲介業者が生徒を紹介します。



仲介業者には、もちろん良質な業者もいる一方、悪質な業者も多くいます。現在日本では、悪質な業者に日本語学校を紹介されたが、最初に聞いていた話と違っていたというケースが多く散見されます。



例えば、「学費は高くてもアルバイトをして返済可能だ」といった話が仲介業者から留学志望の学生へとよく語られるそうですが、「留学ビザ」の就労時間は週に28時間までと日本の法律で決まっているため、それ以上働くことは法律違反となります。こういった状況で、もっと多くお金を稼ぐために、生徒が学校から逃げ出し、ビザが切れて不法滞在者となるという事態が発生しています。



不安なことがあれば、事前に母国が同じで先に留学した先輩や日本語学校に確認しておくことが重要です。留学生同士のコミュニティなどはFacebookなどで容易に見つかるため、比較的簡単にリアルな情報を知ることもできます。

5. 他に気をつけるポイントは？

ここまで重要なポイントに絞って説明してきましたが、他にもいくつか注意すべきポイントがあります。



留学する(したい)日本語学校の場所と生活費

留学する(したい)日本語学校が寮をもっているか、どんな寮か

留学する(したい)日本語学校の実績

日本は都会と田舎で生活費が大きく異なるため、事前にどの場所で自分が学習するのか、どこの平均的な生活費用はどれくらいかを把握しておく方が良いです。また、これと近い問題として、学校が寮を提供する場合の費用も事前に知っておく方が良いです。基本的に学校が提供する寮は一人暮らしで生活するよりも安いですが、寮を提供していない学校や寮があっても人数が満員のケースもあるため注意しましょう。また、寮の事前調べが曖昧だったため、留学してみると、実は住みたくないような寮だったという話を聞いたことがあります。そういった不安を解消するためにも、寮や生活する場所の情報確認を怠らないようにしましょう。



多くの日本語学校へ留学した学生が、そのまま「大学」や「専門学校」へと進学します。その際、自分が入学した日本語学校の教育レベルが低いと、卒業までに「大学」や「専門学校」へ進学する能力に至らないことも想定されます。逆に、「大学」や「専門学校」に推薦枠をもっていて進学を容易にしてくれるような日本語学校もあります。日本語学校の進学や「日本語能力試験(JLPT)」の合格率は、事前に把握しておくとその後の進路の幅が拡大するので、ぜひチェックしておきましょう！



まとめ

いかがでしたでしょうか？これまでの日本語学校への留学は仲介業者任せが多かったようですから、この記事を読んだ皆さんは事前にしっかり下調べをして、日本語学校へ留学して夢を掴んでください！

