Osaka is Japan’s Second largest city located in the western half of japan, called “Kansai”. It’s reputation being more a relaxed, friendly and affordable city than Tokyo, yet still offering the same level of convenience, it’s easy to see why it’s a favorite among tourists and nationals alike.

Osaka has a large foreign population compared to the rest of the country so making friends or being homesick doesn’t have to be a concern. At the same time however, by living in Japan you will be able to learn more Japanese and have a broadened worldview than you could ever had by staying in your home country.

3 Osaka universities Introduction— Top Japanese Schools that you can study at in English!



This post will outline 3 different universities in Osaka you can study at via foreign exchange or a full term stay in both English and Japanese.

1.Osaka University

One of Japan’s top universities, Osaka University is famous and highly revered for its various departments and history of famous alumni and post-grad employability.



Although it is competitive to get in, it may be well worth the effort to be a part of such a prestigious institution.



It is rare in Japan for a school to have degree programs taught with every class available in English. Since Osaka University is a public school, meaning the government is responsible for its funding, this means lower tuition rates and an overall higher reputation and school ranking. The government several years back started an initiative to globalize campuses by starting these all-English taught degree programs in their top universities, welcoming thousands of foreign students to Japan outside of short-stay study abroad programs.



If you want to study in English but want to live in Japan, especially Osaka, then this school may be for you.



Osaka University’s tuition is lower than average for Japan due to it being a public university, at 535,800 JPY, roughly $4,800 USD for 1 year (2 semesters) as of May 2019.

The University of Osaka offers bachelor, masters and doctorate degree programs in English. The following majors are currently available:





Bachelor’s degree:

Chemical Science and Engineering (Applied Chemistry) – School of Engineering Applied Chemistry – School of Engineering Biotechnology – School of Engineering Human Sciences – School of Human Sciences Biology – School of Sciences Chemistry – School of Sciences

Masters / Doctoral degree:

Bioinformatic engineering (Computer Information Engineering) – School of Information Science and Technology Computer Science (Computer Information Engineering) – School of Information Science and Technology Materials Engineering Science – School of Engineering Science Mechanical Science and Bioengineering – School of Engineering Science Systems Innovation – School of Engineering Science Advanced Science and Biotechnology, Global Human Resource Development – School of Engineering Applied Chemistry, Chemical Science – School of Engineerin Global Architecture, International Program of Maritime and Urban Engineering – School of Engineering Precision Science and Technology and Applied Physics, International Priority Graduate Program “Quantum Engineering Design” – School of Engineering Information and Physical Sciences, Computer Information Engineering – School of Information Science and Technology Information Networking, Computer Information Engineering – School of Information Science and Technology Information Systems Engineering, Computer Information Engineering- School of Information Science and Technology Multimedia Engineering, Computer Information Engineering – School of Information Science and Technology Materials Engineering Science – School of Engineering Science Mechanical Science and Bioengineering – School of Engineering Science Systems Innovation – School of Engineering Science International Physics Course – School of Science Special Integrated Science Course – School of Science

2. Kansai University



Also located in Suita and ranked as the 2nd best university in Osaka, Kansai University also has various options for foreign students with undergraduate and graduate programs available in ar a variety of fields.

Kansai University’s tuition averages about 1,000,000 JPY per year, about $9,000 USD. There are scholarships available to foreign students based on both merit and financial situation.



Bachelor’s degrees:

Law Arts Economics Business and Commerce Sociology Policy Studies / Legal Policy Arts in Foreign Language Studies Health and Wellbeing Informatics Arts and Sciences – Social Safety Sciences Engineering Science Engineering – Environmental and Urban Engineering – Chemistry, Materials and Bioengineering

Graduate degrees:

Law and Politics General Humanities- Letters Economics Commerce – Business and Commerce Sociology, Social System Design, Mass Communication Informatics- Masters: Social Informatics/ Intelligent Informatics Ph.D. : Informatics Science and Engineering – Masters: Engineering Science, Environmental and Urban Engineering, Chemistry, Materials and Bioengineering Ph.D.: Integrated Science and Engineering Foreign Language Education and Research Psychology Social Safety Sciences: Disaster Prevention and Reduction East Asian Cultures: Cultural Interaction Governance Health and Wellbeing

3. Kindai University



For those of you who are already currently enrolled in a 4 year university but are thinking of studying abroad, then consider Kindai University. Ranked as #3 in Osaka, this school is well-equipped for foreign students with many classes available in English across various subjects you may be currently majoring in at your home college. If your Japanese is good enough, you can also try taking some courses in Japanese as well!

Due to being an exchange program, you won’t have to pay the Japanese tuition rate, however you may have to cover living expenses and Japanese national health insurance by yourself, depending on your home country and university conditions.



If a whole semester or two is too big of a commitment for you, why not come during your summer or winter holiday to join the “Japanese Language & Culture Program” for partner universities ? The summer session lasts 4 weeks and costs 260,000 JPY, and the Winter session is just 1 week costing 70,000 JPY.

You can acquire a depended understanding of Japan and the Japanese language by visiting Kindai University and interact with Japanese students through various traditional activities and field trips.



Kindai University actually has 6 different campuses across Japan, with research facilities focusing on topics that are specifically related to the region in which it is located.

The main campus is the Higashiosaka Campus, translating to “East Osaka” to which it is located. In addition to that there are 5 other campuses in Wakayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Osaka Sayama, and Nara.